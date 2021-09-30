FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLT opened at $265.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

