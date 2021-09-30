Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after buying an additional 141,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $125.36 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $132.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.