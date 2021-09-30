Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 135,188 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $22.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $705.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.