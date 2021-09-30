Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £190 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £166.54 ($217.58).

LON FLTR opened at £152.80 ($199.63) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £141.44. The stock has a market cap of £26.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.30. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

