Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 11,782 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$204.93 million and a PE ratio of 20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

