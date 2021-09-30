Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, October 4th

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 4,844,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,679 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 729,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

