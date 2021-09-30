Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 296,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,126. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

