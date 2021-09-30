Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $16.01. Frontier Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.