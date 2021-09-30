Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.67. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

