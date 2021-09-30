FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00118493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00170062 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.