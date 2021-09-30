FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MVBF opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $498.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

