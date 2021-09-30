FY2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Shares of PZZA opened at $128.30 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

