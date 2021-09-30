Gainplan LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 880,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 70,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

