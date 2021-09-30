Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.51

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.51 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 35.60 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 35.60 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

