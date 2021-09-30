Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE GOTU opened at $2.80 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

