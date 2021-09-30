Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 928.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,078,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after acquiring an additional 973,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.64. 379,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,655,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.