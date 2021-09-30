Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

