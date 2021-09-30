Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 8,712 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $224.24. The stock had a trading volume of 233,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,056. The stock has a market cap of $436.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

