GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $78.51 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.