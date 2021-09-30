GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $12,712,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

