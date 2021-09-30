General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Shares of GD traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $198.76. 4,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,551. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

