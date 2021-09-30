General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

General Mills stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,457. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

