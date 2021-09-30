George Bauk Purchases 468,101 Shares of Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) Stock

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) insider George Bauk bought 468,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$23,405.05 ($16,717.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Get Lithium Australia alerts:

About Lithium Australia

Lithium Australia NL primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. It operates through Tenement Exploration and Evaluation; and Processing Technology segments. The company holds interests in various projects located in Western Australia, Queensland, Northern Territory, and South Australia in Australia; Canada; and Germany.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.