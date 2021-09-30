George Weston (TSE:WN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston (TSE:WN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$165.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.71.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$136.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$138.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.98.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. The business had revenue of C$12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.6800003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total transaction of C$198,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,960. Insiders have sold 39,141 shares of company stock worth $5,188,812 in the last 90 days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

