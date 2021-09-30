GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) versus Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Critical Contrast

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Mustang Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 15.65 -$2.96 million N/A N/A Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($1.14) -2.26

GeoVax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio.

Risk & Volatility

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GeoVax Labs and Mustang Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. Mustang Bio has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 300.52%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -558.23% -31.75% -30.33% Mustang Bio N/A -56.74% -52.29%

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats Mustang Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

