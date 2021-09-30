German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.12. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.