German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.12. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

