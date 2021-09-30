Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

