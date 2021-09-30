Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,450. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

