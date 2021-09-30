Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,450. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

