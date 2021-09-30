GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,460 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,444.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,388.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

