GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,460 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,444.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,388.46.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
