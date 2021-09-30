Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 9.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.60. 11,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,064,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.