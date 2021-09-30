Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 9.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.60. 11,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,064,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
