Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.87 and last traded at $82.86. 1,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.