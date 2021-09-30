Globeflex Capital L P Buys 9,146 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

