Globeflex Capital L P Purchases New Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.60% of Townsquare Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,615. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.