GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

