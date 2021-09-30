GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 74.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

