Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $125,336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $102.28. 204,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,524,349. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

