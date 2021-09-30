Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.81. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $152.63 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average is $221.39.

