Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,162. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

