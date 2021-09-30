Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $620,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.45. 2,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.