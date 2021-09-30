Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

