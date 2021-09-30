Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.72. 194,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.