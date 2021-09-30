Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $540,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,704,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

AWK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,779. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

