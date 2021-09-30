Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

