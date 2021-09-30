GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 266,726 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $10,775,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24.

On Thursday, July 8th, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $2,318,037.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55.

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $4,620,317.28.

GDRX stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

