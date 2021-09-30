Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,216 shares.The stock last traded at $10.28 and had previously closed at $10.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

