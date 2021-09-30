Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,968 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 3.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $130,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

