Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$107.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.11.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$90.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$71.66 and a 12-month high of C$94.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

