Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Insteel Industries worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

