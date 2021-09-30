Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

