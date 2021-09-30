Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

